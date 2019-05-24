Local
Pit bull dog killed after attack in Raleigh sends 2 to hospital, Wake officials say
A pit bull attacked two people Thursday night in Raleigh, and charges are pending, a spokesman says.
Deputies responded to a call on the 5400 block of Kyle Drive on the northeast side of the city at about 7:30 p.m. and found a man, said Eric Curry with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
“He was on the floor with a large pit bull on top of him, attacking,” Curry said.
Deputies learned a woman was attacked first and had gone into a bathroom for safety, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The man was in “stable condition” and the woman had superficial injuries, Curry said. The two were taken to WakeMed.
During the incident, a deputy fired twice before the pit bull ran under a bed, Curry said. The dog returned, and a second deputy fired another round, killing the animal, according to the spokesman.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
