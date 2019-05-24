Pit bull dog killed after attack in Raleigh sends 2 to hospital, Wake officials say

Dog attack sends two to hospital in Raleigh ABC11 reports on a dog attack that sent two people to the hospital Thursday evening, May 4, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. Charges are possible against the owner of the dog. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ABC11 reports on a dog attack that sent two people to the hospital Thursday evening, May 4, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. Charges are possible against the owner of the dog.

A pit bull attacked two people Thursday night in Raleigh, and charges are pending, a spokesman says.

Deputies responded to a call on the 5400 block of Kyle Drive on the northeast side of the city at about 7:30 p.m. and found a man, said Eric Curry with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

“He was on the floor with a large pit bull on top of him, attacking,” Curry said.

Deputies learned a woman was attacked first and had gone into a bathroom for safety, according to the Sheriff’s Office.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man was in “stable condition” and the woman had superficial injuries, Curry said. The two were taken to WakeMed.

During the incident, a deputy fired twice before the pit bull ran under a bed, Curry said. The dog returned, and a second deputy fired another round, killing the animal, according to the spokesman.

SHARE COPY LINK "We know (dogfighting) is happening," said Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner. "It will come up (when residents call to report dogfighting) or we will find some evidence of training dogs in the course of other investigations. So we know it's ther

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

SHARE COPY LINK Surveillance video captured the moment a young boy was attacked by a dog in Austin, Texas. The boy suffered numerous bites and scratches to his legs and back. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

SHARE COPY LINK Bronwen Dickey, author of 'Pit Bull: The Battle over an American Icon,' speaks about the bullying and backlash she has faced since publishing her book Wednesday, June 8, 2016 in Raleigh, N.C.