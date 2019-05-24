Trooper will not face charges after shooting speeding suspect in Johnston County, DA says

A report says a suspect shot by a State Highway Patrol trooper had reached for this BB gun when he was shot three times. NC State Highway Patrol

A state trooper will not face charges for shooting man he pulled over for speeding last month in Johnston County.

Sgt. J.M. Dorsey’s actions on April 4 when he stopped Darius Jaquan Rogers were “legally justified,” District Attorney Susan Doyle said in a news release.

“Officers must often make split-second decisions regarding their use of force,” she said. “Under the circumstances observed by Sergeant J.M. Dorsey, his use of force was both reasonable and warranted.”

Rogers was carrying a BB pistol in his glove compartment and reached for it before he was shot, the release says.

Dorsey clocked a Nissan Maxima traveling 96 mph in a 55 mph zone on N.C. 70 in Wayne County west of Goldsboro and began a pursuit, the release said. When Dorsey finally stopped the car in Johnston County near Princeton, he determined Rogers to be the driver.

While they were talking, Dorsey “noticed that Rogers appeared unusually nervous and continued to stare at the glove compartment,” the report says. Dorsey said Rogers told him there was a gun inside. When Rogers was asked to turn off the car and step outside, he refused, the report says.

Rogers then lunged for the compartment, pulling out the gun, according to the report. Dorsey told Rogers repeatedly to drop the weapon before firing into the car’s back passenger side window, striking him three times, the report says.

Dorsey then called for backup and for emergency medical assistance. When more officers arrived, they pulled Rogers from the vehicle and gave first aid until EMS arrived.

Rogers kept apologizing, saying, “I’m sorry. I did something stupid,” the report says.

Rogers was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment of three gunshot wounds to his back. He was released from the hospital six days later, the report says.

During a subsequent search of the scene, investigators found a pistol later determined to be a BB gun, according to the report. The 40-X-P air pistol had the “physical characteristics similar to a Glock with no orange tip,” the report says.

The State Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation of the incident.









