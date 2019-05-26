Triangle temperatures could reach record highs this Memorial Day weekend and beyond

Memorial Day wreath laying at State Capitol The Tar Heel Detachment 733 of the Marine Corps League Department of North Carolina hosted a wreath-laying ceremony Memorial Day morning to honor all veterans at the War Memorial on the north lawn of the State Capitol. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tar Heel Detachment 733 of the Marine Corps League Department of North Carolina hosted a wreath-laying ceremony Memorial Day morning to honor all veterans at the War Memorial on the north lawn of the State Capitol.

Memorial Day temperatures could soar to near-record highs, with a hot week ahead for the Triangle.

The high temperature Sunday is expected to reach 94 degrees, according to ABC1 1. That would tie the record set in 1953. Monday is also expected to have a high of 94, which would be just under the record of 96 set in 1916.

The normal high temperature this time of year is about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“If we’re going to break a record, today’s the best opportunity,” ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said in an interview Sunday morning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

People should be sure to stay hydrated and limit their time outside in the sun this Memorial Day weekend, Stewart said. And that goes for most of coming week, too, when highs will remain in the upper 90s until Friday and Saturday when it will get slightly cooler.

Stewart said there’s not going to be an official heat advisory, however, since the “feels-like” temperature won’t get up into the 100s like it could later this summer. So that’s a silver lining for people who have outdoor activities planned today and tomorrow.

“It’s not life-threatening,” he said of the heat wave. “It’s just gross.”

When the high temperature drops into the lower 90s or upper 80s on Friday and Saturday, he said, that will bring an increased chance of rain. But rain is unlikely to spoil any Memorial Day barbeques or trips to the pool, either today or Monday.

It will be mostly sunny for the next few days, but with some cloud cover. Stewart said there definitely won’t be any major, widespread storms in the region this weekend, but he couldn’t rule out a few isolated storms.