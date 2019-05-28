Durham police investigating 16-year-old found dead in car outside hospital as homicide

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 16-year-old boy was found dead in a car outside Duke University Hospital early Tuesday, Durham police said.

Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers responding at about 12:30 a.m. found the teenager dead from an “apparent gunshot wound,” police said in a news release.

The boy was shot at another location in Durham, Duke spokesman Mike Schoenfeld said in an email Tuesday morning.

A driver in a stolen car drove the boy to the front of the emergency department access road and then ran from the car, Schoenfeld said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 919-560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

There were 17 homicides in Durham as of May 18, according to the Durham Police Department website. That was up from 11 during the same period in 2018 and seven during the same period in 2017.

All told, reported violent crime — aggravated assault, robbery, forcible rape and homicide — was up 16.75 percent as of May 18 compared to the same period last year.