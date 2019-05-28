Raleigh goes underground to find stink-free solution to downtown trash carts

How to empty the Molok containers coming to downtown Raleigh Raleigh is testing a new way of collecting garage in downtown. The NC city is using Molok containers for underground storage of trash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh is testing a new way of collecting garage in downtown. The NC city is using Molok containers for underground storage of trash.

Raleigh is ditching downtown garbage carts in favor of new, partly underground trash containers.

The city will install six 8-foot deep cylinders, with five feet underground, in what is now a no-parking zone at the corner of Wilmington and Hargett streets.





The new containers can store about 20 carts worth of garbage and will require fewer trips to empty the trash. The 95-gallon carts currently used are emptied twice per day, except for Sunday, and businesses must roll them to the curb for pick-up.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It’s very exciting for us that Raleigh is the first city in the country to adopt this underground storage model,” said Stan Joseph, Raleigh’s Solid Waste Services director, in a news release. “It’s a simple concept using innovative technology. The bottom line is that we want to improve quality of life — and part of that is getting garbage carts off the sidewalks and away from neighbors and visitors enjoying downtown.”

The containers were developed in Finland in 1991 by Molok. They are used around the world, but this would be their debut in the United States.

“The capacity is quite significant,” said Tom Corcoran, vice president of Molok North America. “That, in part, is why the city wanted to adopt it to get rid of the carts that are clogging up the sidewalks.”

Because the containers are mostly underground, there is virtually no odor, he said.

The city’s Downtown Raleigh Cleanliness survey listed garbage carts as commenters’ top concern.

“The trash cans from businesses lining the sidewalks is disgusting, rotting food and possibly worse,” wrote one unnamed commenter. “I can’t understand why this is not taken into account when businesses are going through the development stage for permitting. Obviously the newer restaurants in older buildings are the main offenders.”

When the trash has to be collected, a truck with a crane will lift the container’s bag out of its shell and drop it into the vehicle. A lined well below the bag prevents leaking or spillage.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.



