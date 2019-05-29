Teen who disappeared swimming at Eno River quarry in Durham presumed dead, official says

Crews search for 18-year-old who disappeared at Eno River Rock Quarry A search was underway Tuesday night for an 18-year-old who went missing while swimming at Eno River Rock Quarry in Durham, a state park official says. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A search was underway Tuesday night for an 18-year-old who went missing while swimming at Eno River Rock Quarry in Durham, a state park official says.

The search for a teenager who went missing while swimming at Eno River Rock Quarry is now considered a recovery operation, not a rescue effort, an official says.

The 18-year-old, whose name has not been released, was with a friend Tuesday night when he jumped into the water from an embankment, said Katie Hall, spokeswoman for the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.

He resurfaced but later went under the water and wasn’t seen again, Hall said.

Crews responded to the scene at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday and searched for the teenager for more than four hours, Hall said.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Crews from the state park, Durham County and Orange County provided help.

SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. (Originally published 7/31/2015)

The quarry is in Eno River State Park. Hall said park rangers are at the quarry each day and discourage people from swimming there, where it’s unclear what lies below the water.

“The reason it’s dangerous is because it’s extremely deep,” Hall said. “The water gets extremely cold below the surface.”

A localwiki page on the quarry describes the quarry as “somewhat treacherous.” It says there is no place to stand in the 4-acre, 60-foot deep, abandoned stone pit and that even confident swimmers should bring something that floats.

The last drowning at the quarry happened in 2015, she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.