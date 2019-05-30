Don’t ‘stereotype’ Broughton High School, principal says, after charge of ‘toxic’ climate

Youth minister says ‘toxic’ culture at Broughton High School hurts students’ mental health Bryan Lee, the youth pastor at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, told the Wake County school board that the social and academic climate at Broughton High School is toxic for students, citing stories of members of his youth group. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bryan Lee, the youth pastor at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, told the Wake County school board that the social and academic climate at Broughton High School is toxic for students, citing stories of members of his youth group.

Broughton High School Principal Elena Ashburn is defending the historic Raleigh school against charges made by a local youth minister that the campus climate is “toxic” for some students.

In an email sent this week, Ashburn told families she wanted to respond to the minister’s comments by affirming the school’s 2,022 students and praising the “love, compassion and inclusivity” of Broughton’s culture. She said that she’s proud to be the school’s principal.

“I have witnessed countless acts of kindness, compassion, and care between students, staff, parents, alumni, and community members,” Ashburn wrote. “Of course, we are not perfect, and sometimes we don’t get it right.

“Still, I am personally moved, encouraged, and made hopeful by the resilience and character of our children. Let’s continue to support and care for one another.”

Bryan Lee, the minister to youth and their families at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh, said at last week’s Wake County school board meeting that Broughton students in his youth group have shared “traumatic” stories about the pressure placed on them at the school. He said the pressure is worse than what’s faced by youth group members who attend other schools.

Lee met Wednesday with Ashburn and the district’s head of counseling. Lee said that the meeting was productive.

Last week, Lee said that the academic and social pressures at Broughton are causing mental health concerns for some students. Lee had charged that “the old white wealth” at Broughton is exacerbating the pressure on the less-affluent students.

Broughton opened in 1929 and is located near what is now Cameron Village and serves some of Raleigh’s most affluent neighborhoods.

The Wake school system declined last week and on Thursday to allow Ashburn to be interviewed by the News & Observer. But in her email to families, Ashburn said Broughton “is beautifully made of unique, talented individuals.”

Elena Ashburn, principal of Broughton High School, emailed families responding to charges from a local youth minister that the school’s climate is toxic for some students.

“Our children are scholars, artists, musicians, scientists, writers, athletes, mathematicians, performers and so much more,” Ashburn wrote. “To stereotype them diminishes the gifts they bring to each other and our community. Let’s celebrate our students’ individualism and collective strength.”

Ashburn added that the school is committed to helping students meet “academic, social, and emotional challenges successfully.” She cited efforts such as racial equity training, LGBTQ awareness training and restorative circle training.

During his speech at the board meeting, Lee said that the pressure has led to three suicides this school year. He later apologized, saying that two of the people who had died by suicide were former Broughton students. A number of current students attended their funerals.

In her email, Ashburn said that “many students and staff are still grieving the loss of our student who passed away unexpectedly two weeks ago.” She said that if students need additional support they can contact her, their counselor, the school psychologist or their assistant principal.