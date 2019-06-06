Jogger finds dead man’s body near Brentwood Park in Raleigh, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man’s body was discovered Thursday morning at Brentwood Park and Neighborhood Center in Raleigh, the city’s police say.

A jogger at about 7 a.m. found the man in a parking lot for the recreation area, located northeast of downtown, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Police launched a death investigation, and “officers have yet to release the person’s identity or cause of death,” the news station reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

