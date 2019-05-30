10-month-old baby chokes on pine cone at Raleigh day care and dies, officials say

A baby died after choking at a Raleigh day care, police say.

A 10-month-old baby at a Raleigh day care choked on a pine cone and died, officials say.

The death at about 11 a.m. Wednesday was accidental, reports ABC11, The news & Observer’s media partner.

The incident happened at A Hug A Day Daycare, a home-run child care facility located south of downtown on Adcox Place, the news station reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

