Divers recover body of teen who drowned in Eno River quarry in Durham

Divers have recovered the body of a missing teen who disappeared in the Eno River Rock Quarry on Tuesday evening.

“It is painful to share this news,” said Katie Hall, spokeswoman for the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. “Halifax County Rescue Divers recovered Mr. Brown’s body in approximately 25 feet of water near where he was last seen Tuesday after jumping in to the quarry.”

Nicklaus Brown, 18, graduated last week from Eno River Academy (formerly Orange Charter School) in Hillsborough, said Lisa Bair, the school’s executive director.

He was on the school’s swim and baseball teams and was set to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in the fall.

His body was found at 10:55 a.m. Thursday, and his family has been notified, Hall said by email.

The teen was with a friend Tuesday night when he jumped into the water from an embankment, Hall said. He resurfaced but went under the water and wasn’t seen again. Crews responded to the scene at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday and searched for Brown for more than four hours and again Wednesday.

The quarry is in Eno River State Park. Hall said park rangers are at the quarry each day and discourage people from swimming there, where it’s unclear what lies below the water. “The reason it’s dangerous is because it’s extremely deep,” she said. “The water gets extremely cold below the surface.”

A localwiki page on the quarry describes the 4-acre area as “somewhat treacherous.” It says there is no place to stand in the deep, abandoned stone pit and that even confident swimmers should bring something that floats.

The last drowning at the quarry happened in 2015, she said.

This is a developing story and will updated as more information becomes available.