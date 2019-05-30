Student accused of bringing gun, ammo to Johnston high school day before graduation

A Cleveland High School senior was arrested Thursday, the day before graduation, after officials say he brought a loaded 9 mm handgun to the school.

Donovon Maurice Covington, 18, also had two loaded magazines of ammunition, shotgun shells, a folding knife and brass knuckles, according to ABC11, the News & Observer’s media partner.

Covington was arrested around 11 a.m. after another student reported the incident, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office told ABC11.

He was charged with felony and misdemeanor possession charges for the gun and the knife, respectively and was placed in the Johnston County jail on $10,000 bail.

The school’s graduation ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. Friday, according to the school’s website.