Orange County principal, deputies failed to report threats of violence at high school

Orange County Schools and sheriff’s deputies failed to alert their superiors to threats of a shooting at Cedar Ridge High School until after a student’s mother called 911, according to a joint statement released by the two agencies.

Principal Intisar Hamidullah found the first threat, which said a school shooting and suicide would occur Wednesday, May 29, on graffiti on a bathroom wall on Monday, May 20. Hamidullah told a school resource officer, who photographed the graffiti, and it was removed.

According to the joint statement provided to The News & Observer on Monday and first reported by Indyweek, neither the principal nor the school resource officer “took the matter any further.“

On Friday, May 24, a student found more written threats in the same bathroom and told Hamidullah, who alerted a second school resource officer, who also took a picture.

“At this point, no administrator at the district level of the school system or at the command staff level at the OCSO had been notified about either instance of graffiti,” the joint statement said.

On the same day, another student shared a picture of the threats with her mother who called 911.

A deputy identified in the statement as Chavez Mendez spoke with her and then called the school resource officer who had been told about the first incident, identified as Cpl. Richmond, who was on vacation and didn’t realize there was another threat, according to the joint statement.

“At this point, both deputies incorrectly believed they were talking about a single incidence of graffiti,” the statement reads.

Hamidullah began telling district administrators about the threat around 7 p.m. Friday, and they began an investigation. The sherif’s lieutenant who supervises school resource officers was also notified, and planning began for students’ retum following the Memorial Day weekend.

On Tuesday, May 28, the second message, which had been etched into a metal wall, was removed, which required sanding, and officers began investigating who might have written the messages, according to the statement. Administrators interviewed several students, and staff and parents were told about the Friday graffiti threat.

On Wednesday, May 29, the statement says “multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene to provide additional support and security to ensure the safety of students and staff.”





In the joint statement, Sheriff Charles Blackwood said he is concerned that officers failed to report the threats to their superiors.

“Regardless of what action a school principal is taking in response to a threat, it is violation of our policy for a deputy not to immediately report any threat to the safety of our students and school system personnel to his or her superior officer,” he said in the statement. “We take great pride in our training and our safety protocols. This failure on our part is unconscionable.”

Outgoing Superintendent Todd Wirt also expressed concern, saying the district trains staff, which failed to meet expectations.

“We rely on our school principal to take the lead to protect children,” he said in the statement, “and without a doubt we must do better.”

Another threat was found in a boy’s bathroom at Cedar Ridge on Thursday, May 30, and it has also been removed.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in the case

Staff writer Mark Schultz contributed to this report.



