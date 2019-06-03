Groups offer alternative spending ideas, song, at Durham City Council budget hearing

Durham mayor, police chief address violent crime in city Durham Mayor Steve Schewel addresses recent crimes in the Bull City during a press conference at City Hall with newly elected Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead and Police Chief Cerlelyn “CJ” Davis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Durham Mayor Steve Schewel addresses recent crimes in the Bull City during a press conference at City Hall with newly elected Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead and Police Chief Cerlelyn “CJ” Davis.

A boisterous public hearing on the proposed Durham city budget included a song Monday night.

The group Durham Beyond Policing, which opposes a plan to add 18 officers to the Durham Police Department, broke into the song “I’m Going to Get My Baby Out of Jail,” near the end of the hearing that saw nearly 50 people offer their views on the proposed budget.

When the meeting began, all the seats in the Council Chamber were filled, leaving many people standing along the back wall. The chamber has a listed capacity of 176, but more people squeezed through the doors.

The City Council plans to adopt the 2019-20 fiscal year budget in two weeks at its next regular meeting. It will hold a work session Thursday morning in the second-floor committee room in City Hall to tweak the $476.2 million plan offered by City Manager Tom Bonfield.

The Police Department’s expansion, living wages for part-time city employees, affordable housing and more money for eviction diversion brought the most comments.

Shelia Huggins spoke in favor of adding more police officers.

“More police can make a difference,” she said.

Andrea Hudson spoke against the additional police officers. She said she supported alternative spending ideas offered by Beyond Durham Policing, including better affordable housing and reducing hunger in the city.

“If we had all of those things, crime would go down,” she said. “We do not need more police. You don’t see police in Hope Valley and north Durham. You see police on my street. Fund food for folks. Fund housing for folks. That’s what we need.”

Bonfield’s proposed budget calls for a new tax rate of 53.34 cents per $100 of assessed property value, a 3.6% increase after the county’s recent revaluation.

The owner of a median-priced home in Durham, which is $229,246, according to the county tax office, would pay a city property tax bill of $1,223.

No one spoke out against the proposed tax increase during the public hearing.

Most city employees would get an average 4% raise, while fire and police workers would get an average 5% raise. Part-time city employees would not get a salary bump under the proposed plan. The plan also calls for hiring 47 new employees.

The proposed budget can be reviewed online at bit.ly/2HF5bBs or at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall.