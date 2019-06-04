Local Herald-Sun moving to Saturday digital-only publication, expanded weekend editions

To our readers:

The Herald-Sun is changing to ensure we are able to meet the needs of our readers and the communities we serve long into the future. More and more of our customers are engaging with our local journalism online. This is not unique to Durham, it is a widespread trend in journalism, and in fact, many industries.

Starting July 5, we will launch a new weekend package with expanded newspapers on Fridays and Sundays and access to the Saturday edition exclusively online. While we will no longer produce a printed newspaper on Saturday, we will continue to publish the strong independent local journalism you expect from The Herald-Sun online seven days a week.

Here are the changes you can enjoy:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Friday: The newspaper will have new puzzles as well as a new themed section called “Uplift,” your source of good news for the weekend.

Saturday: We invite you to “go digital” and visit our website or eEdition, which replicates the experience of a printed newspaper online. You’ll also find our EXTRA EXTRA digital supplement with more national, international and entertainment news and Sports Xtra, our sports supplement.

Sunday: In addition to the usual comics lineup, we will add the puzzles and comics that you love to read in your Saturday paper.

We now provide many different ways to connect with The Herald-Sun — on our heraldsun.com website, on mobile apps, newsletters, and on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram. These digital platforms are accessible wherever you go and whenever you want.

We are making this change to invest in our digital offerings for a large and quickly growing audience. In fact, our digital audience is now bigger than our print readership on Saturdays. That is why we are shifting more and more of our resources online.

As we make this transition together, we want to thank you for your loyalty and investment in The Herald-Sun. We are dedicated to providing the Durham community, one we care deeply about, with independent, fact-based news and solutions for local businesses that help them thrive and grow for many years to come. This is another step to make progress toward this goal.

Thank you.





Sara Glines

President and Publisher