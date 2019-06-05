NBC News will spotlight Chapel Hill students who helped veterans return to Normandy

Chapel Hill students who sent D-Day vets back to Normandy on NBC News NBC Nightly News will feature interviews with students from Chapel Hill, N.C. who raised money to send WWII vets back to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NBC Nightly News will feature interviews with students from Chapel Hill, N.C. who raised money to send WWII vets back to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Chapel Hill High School students raised $25,000 for World War II veterans to return to the site of D-Day, and they will be featured on the NBC Nightly News this week.

The students worked with their high school French teacher to sponsor two veterans’ trips back to Normandy, France.

Thursday will be the 75th anniversary of the D-Day battles, which helped the allies win World War II.

Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News anchor, visited with the local students and the veterans in Normandy. His reports will air Wednesday and on the 6:30 p.m. newscast and will be available online here.

NBC was looking for a unique story for the anniversary, and found it with the local students helping veterans, Holt told The News & Observer on Wednesday.

Jacques Michienzi, 95, and George Chall, 96, are veterans making the trip. Michienzi was an Army Airborne Ranger serving in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Chall was a combat medic in World War II.

“They changed the course of history,” Holt said. “It says a lot about American character and our ability to pull together and tackle evil.”

Holt went to Normandy and witnessed the veterans seeing the battle sites for the first time since D-Day.

“They’re extremely humble and bristle at the idea that they’re somehow heroes,” Holt said. “They’re incredible human beings.”

Holt and the newscast will be air live from Normandy on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Holt will also appear on the Today show Thursday morning to speak more about his experience.