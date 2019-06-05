Local
7 people hurt in 25-car rush-hour pileup on I-40 southeast of Raleigh, officials say
25-vehicle wreck ties up traffic on westbound I-40 in Garner
Emergency crews are reopening Interstate 40 following a multiple-car pileup southeast of Raleigh Wednesday afternoon.
Seven people were taken to the hospital, including one person with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, said Wake County EMS spokesman Jeffrey Hammerstein. Another five people were treated at the scene for minor injuries but were not taken to a hospital, he said.
The wreck happened in the westbound lanes of I-40 between Jones Sausage Road and the Business 70 exit near Garner. Fire and EMS personnel, including 10 ambulances, were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to the accident scene, Hammerstein said.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which involved about 25 cars, he said.
A concert by Florence and the Machine was scheduled to perform at the nearby Coastal Credit Union Music Park amphitheater Wednesday evening.
Video from ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, showed crews working on multiple groups of wrecked cars. One group of six vehicles was collected next to concrete construction barriers by the median. Another group of four cars was tangled on the opposite side of the road.
