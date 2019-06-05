Raleigh police investigating ‘potentially hazardous device’ near Triangle Town Center

Charlotte Observer file image

Police are investigating a suspicious device in a north Raleigh shopping center parking lot, authorities said.

Raleigh police were called to the parking lot off Triangle Town Boulevard before 9 p.m., where they were investigating the report “of a potentially hazardous device,” according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

Raleigh police cordoned off a parking lot at the Triangle Town Center mall, according to a report by ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. The report said about a dozen Raleigh police cars were in the lot near the Orvis outdoor sports shop.

No additional information is available at this time.

