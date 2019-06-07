Electric scooters are coming to Durham. What you need to know before they land.

Scooter Safety: 4 things to know Popular Charlotte scooters are whizzing by. Here is what the companies tell the riders to keep them safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Popular Charlotte scooters are whizzing by. Here is what the companies tell the riders to keep them safe.

For better or for worse, Durhamites don’t have to feel left out of the electric scooter craze for much longer.

Four scooter companies, Bird, Lime, Gotcha and Spin, will be allowed to bring up to 200 electric scooters each to the city starting Thursday, June 13. Interested residents can participate in a demonstration of the new scooters on Tuesday, June 11, starting at 10 a.m.

“We are pleased that residents and visitors in Durham will have a new transportation option to try. Scooters can provide first- and last-mile connections to transit and serve residents who don’t have a car or prefer to drive less,” Interim Transportation Director Bill Judge said in a statement.

“Ultimately, this is one way we’re working to provide equitable, accessible, multi-modal transportation services that meets the needs of our growing community and consumer demands,” Judge said.

The Durham City Council began preparing for electric scooters last fall.It approved a permitting process for scooters that eventually will also apply to other methods of transportation, like bicycles and electric bicycles.

The city requires scooter companies to keep 20% of their fleet in areas accessible to low- and moderate-income Durhamites and to provide a payment method that doesn’t depend on smart phones or credit cards.

Scooters will not be allowed on sidewalks, according to a City ordinance.

Other regulations include:

No one younger than 16 can use the scooters.

Everyone should wear a helmet.

Scooters are subject to local traffic laws.

Scooters should not be parked in the way of pedestrians.

Riders will usually be able to use scooters between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., depending on weather.