District attorney says Durham police officer won’t face charges in fatal shooting

A Durham police officer who shot and killed a 30-year-old man in March won’t face criminal charges, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Officer Richard Jimenez shot Ondrae Hutchinson after the man grabbed onto another officer’s gun and wouldn’t let go, according to a city report released after the shooting, The News & Observer reported.

District Attorney Satana Deberry recently told Police Chief C.J. Davis the officer wouldn’t face charges in the March 30 shooting.

Hutchinson died after officers were called to a domestic incident at 9 Bevel Court around 5:20 a.m.

The evidence showed that Hutchinson was “agitated,” on the morning of March 30 and had thrown several things at his girlfriend, states a letter from Deberry to Davis outlining the evidence and the DA’s conclusion.

When two officers arrived at the house, they encountered Hutchinson in the road and driveway “agitated and yelling,” Deberry’s letter states.

Hutchinson’s girlfriend was in the garage with their infant child, it states. Hutchinson’s family members have said the child is about 1-years-old.

After Hutchinson was searched by an officer, he entered the garage and attempted to talk to his girlfriend, the letter states.

Officer Jerry Lanier asked him to leave and Hutchinson became combative, the letter states.

A struggle followed and Hutchinson “reached for and gained control” of Lanier’s weapon. By this time, two more officers, including Jimenez, had arrived, it states.

“Both Officer Lanier and Officer Jimenez yelled for Mr. Hutchinson to let go of Officer Lanier’s gun,” the letter states, and Jimenez shouted “let go of the gun or I’ll shoot you.”

Officer Elizabeth Masnik deployed a Tazer, but it appeared to have no effect, the letter states.

“The evidence from this investigation establishes that a reasonable officer in Officer Jimenez’s position would have believed that he and the other officers were in danger of imminent deadly force from Mr. Hutchinson, the report states.

This is a developing story that will be updated shortly.