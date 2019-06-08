Wreck in north Raleigh leaves driver dead, police say

Police in Raleigh are investigating a fatal single-car wreck in north Raleigh.

Raleigh police responded to the report of a wreck at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on Falls of Neuse Road near Raven Ridge Road, according to a police department news release.

When investigators arrived, they found a car that had run off the road and struck a tree, the release says. When they inspected the car, they found the driver, who had died, police say.

The driver’s identity has not been released by police.

Witnesses told police the car was traveling north on Falls of Neuse Road at a high rate of speed when it tried to pass another vehicle, the release says. The driver lost control and ran off the road, the report says.

The wreck remains under investigation, police say.