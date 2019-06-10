Some Wake and Franklin roads could be closed for weeks after weekend storm

Part of U.S. 401 in northern Wake Co. could be closed for weeks The N.C. Department of Transportation will have to repair six closed roads in Wake County and two more in Franklin, including U.S. 401 just south of N.C. 98, after weekend storms caused flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The N.C. Department of Transportation will have to repair six closed roads in Wake County and two more in Franklin, including U.S. 401 just south of N.C. 98, after weekend storms caused flooding.

Road crews are still trying to determine how long it will take to repair and reopen roads damaged by flooding in northern Wake and southern Franklin counties over the weekend.

The N.C. Department of Transportation knows it will have to make repairs to six closed roads in Wake and two more in Franklin, including U.S. 401 just south of N.C. 98. The Little River washed out two sections of pavement there, and U.S. 401 could be closed between N.C. 98 and N.C. 96 for weeks.

Other roads could reopen as soon as Tuesday, depending on the weather, NCDOT spokesman Marty Homan said.

Two state highways were among the roads flooded over the weekend. N.C. 97 remains closed where it crosses the Little River between Zebulon and Wendell, and N.C. 96 is still closed at Martin Road, between Fowler and Mitchell Mill roads.

While all of the Triangle got some rain Saturday, the downpours between Youngsville and Rolesville were particularly intense, said Chrissy Cockrell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Between 6 and 9 inches of rain fell in that area between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., forcing creeks, ponds and streams over their banks and washing out pavement and shoulders in several places.

“This storm was just one particular part of the cell, and it pretty much exploded,” Cockrell said.

In contrast, about 2 inches of rain fell at the weather service office on N.C. State University’s Centennial Campus in Raleigh, Cockrell said, and the official total at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was only about a third of an inch.

NCDOT is widening U.S. 401 north of Rolesville and plans to install a larger concrete culvert where the road crosses the Little River to allow more water to pass underneath, Secretary of Transportation Jim Trogdon said Monday. Trogdon said the state will see if that culvert is ready and can be put in place soon to get the road reopened.

Speaking at a press conference, Trogdon noted that a majority of Franklin County residents head south to work in Wake on roads such as 401. They’ll be directed on a detour that involves N.C. 98 and N.C. 96.

“We realize how important this one is to Franklin County,” he said. “This is one of the primary routes, with about 20,000 cars a day using that stretch of U.S. 401.”

Trogdon said the amount of rain that fell in this corner of the Triangle in a few hours Saturday is something that has a 1 in 1,000 chance of happening in a given year and that most of the state’s roads just aren’t designed for weather that severe. Both he and Gov. Roy Cooper spoke about rebuilding in ways that make roads less vulnerable.

“This weekend was part of our new normal when it comes to weather. Sudden and severe weather can strike at any time,” Cooper said. “Unfortunately, we believe these things are going to continue to happen, and we need to be ready.”

Among the repairs NCDOT expects to make this week are to washed-out shoulders on Halifax and Watkins Town roads, said Homan, the DOT spokesman, and asphalt repairs should reopen Barham Siding Road in the next day or two.

Other repairs will take longer. The storm washed out a pipe under Mitchell Mill Road near Quarry Road that could take until the end of July to replace, according to NCDOT’s estimates.