Hillsborough man claims $1.7 million lottery prize from scratch-off ticket

A man from Hillsborough has claimed a jackpot-sized win with a scratch-off ticket.





Rodney Emory won the top prize of $4 million playing $150 Million Cash Explosion, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Emory bought a $20 ticket at the Quality Mart on U.S. 70 in Hillsborough.

He had a choice of taking the $4 million in $200,000 installments over 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million. He chose the lump sum and took home $1,698,006 after tax withholdings.

Emory claimed his prize Monday, lottery officials say.

Two $4 million prizes and four $1 million prizes remain to be claimed, the release says.