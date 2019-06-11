Woman hit and killed by car in Durham was being arrested for DWI, cops say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A woman was hit by a car and killed Monday after she ran from a trooper who was trying to arrest her for driving while impaired, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

A trooper responded to a crash at about 11 p.m. on Interstate 85 in Durham and found Destinee Michelle Abraham, 26, was at fault, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Abraham resisted arrest and crossed a highway median before a car hit her, ABC11 reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

