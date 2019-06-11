Worker rescued after trench collapse near NCCU football stadium in Durham Emergency responders rescued a worker June 11, 2019 after a trench collapsed near N.C. Central University’s football field, as reported by the News & Observer's media partner, ABC11 News. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emergency responders rescued a worker June 11, 2019 after a trench collapsed near N.C. Central University’s football field, as reported by the News & Observer's media partner, ABC11 News.

A worker trapped in a trench collapse on the N.C. Central University campus Tuesday morning has been taken to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to the construction accident at O’Kelly–Riddick Stadium about 10:30 a.m., reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. The ambulance was seen leaving the area shortly before noon.

One person’s legs were trapped, the Durham Fire Department posted on Twitter.

Construction is among the most dangerous industries in North Carolina. In 2017, 36 private-sector construction workers died in work-related incidents, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was an increase from 30 the prior year, The News & Observer reported in January after a worker died when a trench collapsed at an apartment construction site in north Raleigh.

Excavating and trenching “are among the most hazardous construction operations,” according to the federal Occupational Safety & Health Administration. “Cave-ins pose the greatest risk and are much more likely than other excavation-related accidents to result in worker fatalities,” the administration says on its website.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.