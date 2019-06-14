Durham police seeking man accused of murder after fatal bar-fight fall

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are seeking a Wake Forest man accused of murder after he allegedly struck a man, who fell, hit his head and later died.

Daniel Peter Mohar, 34, faces a charge of murder in the June 7 death of 50-year-old Edward Tivnan of Durham. Mohar was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

The men were on the patio at Social Games and Brews at 1007 W. Main St. around 10:15 p.m. June 5 when an altercation occurred.

“Mohar allegedly struck Tivnan, causing him to fall and strike his head on the pavement,” the release said.

“Tivnan was found unconscious on the sidewalk and was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later,” it continued.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 28335 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers don’t have to identify themselves.

There were 20 homicides in Durham as of June 8, according to the Police Department’s website. That compares to 12 by that time last year and eight the year before that.

All told, reported violent crime in Durham this year was up nearly 16.6% as of June 8, with increases in every category: aggravated assault, robbery, rape and homicide.

