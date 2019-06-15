Home invasion suspect injured by 11-year-old Mebane boy leaves hospital

11-year-old NC boy hits robber in head with machete. The Orange County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office says an 11-year-old boy in Mebane thwarted a robbery when he hit the intruder in the back of the head with a machete. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Orange County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office says an 11-year-old boy in Mebane thwarted a robbery when he hit the intruder in the back of the head with a machete.

The day after an 11-year-old Mebane boy fended off a home invasion with a machete strike, the suspect is on the loose.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials issued a news release Saturday afternoon about the escape. The suspect, Jataveon Dashawn Hall, 19, left UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill against medical advice Friday evening, the release said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find him.

Hall, who is from Monroe, is 6 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds, according to a news release. His head was wrapped in a bandage when he walked out of the hospital. The SBI and the U.S. Marshals are helping deputies search for Hall.

Hall is charged with breaking and entering, second-degree kidnapping, interfering with emergency communications and assault on a child under 12 when he is released. The Sheriff’s Office is urging people to not approach Hall.

Anyone with information can call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office 919-245-2900 or 911.

The boy, who was home alone Friday morning, told deputies a woman knocked on the door around 11 a.m. As the boy looked outside and saw a man standing near a car, another man broke a window on the other side of the home and came in, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.





The man who broke in grabbed a pellet rifle that belonged to the homeowner and forced the boy into a back bedroom closet, officials said. He told the boy to stay there.

The man went into the living room, where he picked up a cell phone and put it into his pocket, officials said. That’s when the boy, who officials said is a star baseball player on several teams, left the closet and got a machete, they said.

The boy went into the living room and swung the machete at the man, hitting him in the back of the head.

The man kicked the boy in the stomach, knocking him into the couch, but the boy got up and swung the machete again, officials said. He missed, and the man kicked the boy in the side of his head, they said.

The man turned to grab a television, Playstation video gaming system and other items before realizing he “was bleeding significantly from the machete strike,” officials said.

The man dropped the electronics and left the house. He and the other suspects fled. A man matching Hall’s description showed up at the emergency department at UNC Hospital in Hillsborough a short time later, asking to be treated for an injury to the head.

The hospital transferred Hall to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill because of the severity of his wound, the Sheriff’s Office reported. A nurse who entered his room shortly before 8 p.m. Friday found his bed empty, officials said. A security video showed him walking out of the hospital wearing a hospital gown.

The story will continue to be updated.