Orange County sheriff gives details about how suspect with machete wound fled hospital

11-year-old NC boy hits robber in head with machete. The Orange County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office says an 11-year-old boy in Mebane thwarted a robbery when he hit the intruder in the back of the head with a machete. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Orange County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office says an 11-year-old boy in Mebane thwarted a robbery when he hit the intruder in the back of the head with a machete.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood released a statement Sunday afternoon with more details about how a home invasion suspect walked away from UNC Hospitals with a machete wound to his head.

Jataveon Dashawn Hall, 19, left UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill against medical advice around 8 p.m. Friday, officials say. He is accused of breaking into a Mebane home and putting an 11-year-old boy in a closet at gunpoint, police say. The boy struck the suspect in the head with a machete before he fled the home with another man and a woman, police say.

The other suspects have not been identified.

The sheriff’s office followed what deputies thought was an established protocol for treating and then arresting a suspect, the statement said. Hospital staff and UNC Hospitals police did not follow through on their end to ensure Hall’s arrest, according to the sheriff’s office statement.

Blackwood said Hall was not in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

“I am not in the business of assigning blame,” Blackwood said. “We were focused on efforts to apprehend the suspect and ask for the community’s help. However, it has become clear to me that another statement was necessary to defend the actions of my deputies and investigators and to place this matter in the correct context.”

Chief Deputy Jamison Sykes said protocol changes are being made.

“We expected to be notified prior to Hall’s discharge,” Sykes said. “When Hall left the hospital Friday evening against medical advice, we certainly should have been notified. But most concerning of all is that hospital police did not even know Hall had left the premises almost ten hours prior. Indeed, Hall’s absence was only discovered when we placed a phone call to them.”

Once he has been caught, Hall will be charged with breaking and entering, second-degree kidnapping, interfering with emergency communications and assault on a child under 12.





Hospitals told about suspect

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to the home invasion call Friday alerted local hospitals to look out for someone seeking treatment for a head wound.

A man matching Hall’s description arrived at UNC Hospitals in Hillsborough around 1 p.m. Friday. The hospital notified the sheriff’s office, and Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. R. Jones, who was eating lunch at the hospital, kept watch until investigators arrived, Blackwood said.

However, the investigators did not have the legal authority to arrest Hall at that time, Blackwood said. Hospital police were asked to call the sheriff’s office before discharging Hall, so they could take him into custody, he said.

Sheriff’s Office Investigator Zach Baldwin said hospital police officer Brian Ellis on Friday said he planned to flag Hall in the hospital’s system.

Blackwood said Sheriff’s Office Investigator J. Nazworth obtained arrest warrants for Hall and would have served them at the magistrate’s office, where Hall also would have been given a bond amount and any other pre-trial release conditions.





“The arrangement all of our area law enforcement agencies have with hospital police of ensuring the eventual arrest of a suspect after the suspect receives medical care, has been in place for decades,” Sykes said. “I cannot remember another time when it has failed.”





Move to Chapel Hill

Hall’s condition worsened, and the Hillsborough hospital transferred him to Chapel Hill.





When Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jones called the hospital in Chapel Hill at 5:53 a.m. Saturday to check on Hall, hospital police told him it was a shift change and they would call him back, Blackwood said. UNC Hospitals Sgt. Polk called back at 6:26 a.m., Blackwood said.





Polk told Jones a nurse wrote in Hall’s chart at 8:23 p.m. Friday that he left the hospital against medical advice, Blackwood said. Polk also said Hall had told the nurse he needed to leave because the police were going to be looking for him, Blackwood said.

Hospital police said they would review security videotape and call back, Blackwood said. Sgt. B. Wilkerson called hospital police at 10:04 a.m. Saturday to see what they had found, Blackwood said.

Hospital police said Hall was seen on the video leaving the hospital at 7:54 p.m. Friday wearing a hospital gown and blue socks. He was carrying what appeared to be a cup of water, police said.

UNC Health Care released a statement about the escape Saturday evening.





“UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill treated a patient suspected of several crimes in its Emergency Department (ED) Friday night,” the statement said. “This patient was admitted to the ED, but was in the legal custody of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department which did not place an officer with him. In similar situations, hospital staff will often alert law enforcement personnel when a suspect patient is discharged, but they remain the legal responsibility of law enforcement.”

Hall, who is from Monroe, is 6 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds, according to a news release. His head was wrapped in a bandage when he walked out of the hospital. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals are helping deputies search for Hall.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 919-245-2900 or 911.

The story will be updated.