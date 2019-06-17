Judge sets bail for teen robbery suspect hit with machete by 11-year-old boy

11-year-old boy uses machete to stop home invader Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood issued a news release Sunday morning with more details about how a home invasion suspect, who was foiled by an 11-year-old boy with a machete, escaped authorities at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood issued a news release Sunday morning with more details about how a home invasion suspect, who was foiled by an 11-year-old boy with a machete, escaped authorities at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

An Orange County judge set bail at $175,000 Monday for a 19-year-old man accused of breaking into a Mebane home and assaulting an 11-year-old boy, who hit him with a machete.

Jataveon Dashawn Hall is charged with breaking and entering, second-degree kidnapping, interfering with emergency communications and assault on a child under 12.

Braydon Smith was on the phone with his mother in Kentucky when a man entered the home Friday.

He wasn’t scared, Braydon told ABC11, but he knew he didn’t have time to think. He had a message for the man in an interview with ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

“You shouldn’t have done what you’ve done. You’re better off to get a job than breaking into other people’s houses,” he said.





He hit the man in the back of the head, just above his neck, Braydon said. He usually wields the machete, which he bought with gift cards, to chop down trees. His father, Christopher Smith, taught him to defend himself after another break-in years ago, he said.

”If they come in the door, you let ‘em have it,” Smith told ABC11.

The bloodied intruder fled the home with two unidentified accomplices — a man and woman — the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Hall, who matched a description provided by investigators, showed up later at UNC Hospitals in Hillsborough.

The hospital alerted deputies, and the Sheriff’s Office asked UNC Hospitals police to let them know when Hall was ready for release.

Hall’s condition worsened, however, and the hospital transferred him to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. He left the Chapel Hill hospital around 8 p.m. Friday against medical advice. A security video reviewed Saturday morning showed him wearing a hospital gown and socks with a bandage wrapped around his head.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood said UNC Hospitals police and staff did not tell the Sheriff’s Office that Hall had left until a deputy contacted them. Burlington police arrested Hall at the home of his mother and stepfather Sunday afternoon in Alamance County.

UNC Health Care officials have issued statements saying the emergency room was busy Friday night, and Hall was in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office, which chose not to leave a deputy with Hall. The situation shows, UNC officials said, “that emergency department nurses and physicians cannot be both caregivers and law enforcement at the same time.”





Blackwood has said Hall was not in the department’s custody, because he had not yet been charged. Deputies followed what they thought was an established protocol for treating and then arresting a suspect in working with UNC Hospitals staff and police, he said.





The Sheriff’s Office will be changing its protocol, Chief Deputy Jamison Sykes said.

“We expected to be notified prior to Hall’s discharge,” Sykes said. “When Hall left the hospital Friday evening against medical advice, we certainly should have been notified. But most concerning of all is that hospital police did not even know Hall had left the premises almost ten hours prior. Indeed, Hall’s absence was only discovered when we placed a phone call to them.”

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)