Durham adopts $477.8 million budget with pay raises but no extra police officers

City of Durham logo on the side of City Hall. dvaughan@newsobserver.com

The Durham City Council adopted a $477.8 million budget on a 6-1 vote Monday night.

The City Council set the new property tax rate at 53.17 cents, a 1.72 cent or 3.6% increase from the revenue neutral rate of 51.45 cents.

The new tax rate generates a tax bill of about $1,219 per year on a house valued at $229,246, which is the median house value for the city of Durham according to the Durham County Office of Tax Administration.

The budget raises pay for part-time and seasonal workers to a minimum of $15 per hour to be in line with Durham’s living wage commitment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It does not fund 18 additional police officers requested by City Manager Tom Bonfield and Police Chief C.J. Davis.

The police officers were included in the proposed budget Bonfield presented last month but the council swapped them out in favor of the part-time pay raises during a City Council work session June 6.

Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton cast the lone vote against the budget.

This story will be updated.