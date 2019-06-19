These three Wake County high schools are gaining or losing principals

Fuquay-Varina High’s Jonathan Enns named principal of the year In October 2017, Jonathan Enns, principal of Fuquay-Varina High School, named Wake County 2017 Principal of the Year. He is now in the running for the state honor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In October 2017, Jonathan Enns, principal of Fuquay-Varina High School, named Wake County 2017 Principal of the Year. He is now in the running for the state honor.

Two Wake County high schools are losing principals and one high school is getting a new leader as part of a series of leadership changes announced on Tuesday.

Jonathan Enns will become the school system’s area superintendent for southwestern Wake, with a salary of $122,400. Enns will be one of nine area superintendents who will help oversee the more than 190 schools that will be open for the new school year.

Enns has been principal of Fuquay-Varina High School since 2014. He was named Wake County’s Principal of the Year in 2017 and was one of eight statewide finalists for Principal of the Year last year.

Sanderson High School in Raleigh is also looking for a new principal after Gregory Decker was named principal of Panther Creek High School in Cary. Decker, whose salary will be $150,983, replaces Camille Hedrick, who left to lead Green Hope High School.





Decker has led Sanderson since 2009. Diann Kearney will serve as Sanderson’s interim principal from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The moves come at a time when several other Wake high schools are also seeing leadership changes for the 2019-20 school year.

Also announced on Tuesday:

▪ Keith Faison will become principal of Holly Ridge Middle School in Holly Springs, with a salary of $104,247. He replaces Emily Mountford, who is now senior director in Wake’s Office of Professional Learning.

Faison has been principal of Apex Elementary School since 2015.

▪ Julieta Ventura will become principal of Jeffreys Grove Elementary School in Raleigh, with a salary of $101,362. She replaces Lisa Cruz, who left to become director of Wake’s Bridges Program, an alternative school for elementary students.

Ventura has been an assistant principal at Millbrook High School in Raleigh since 2012.

▪ Altonia Bransome was named principal of Jones Dairy Elementary School in Wake Forest, with a salary of $89,772. She replaces Robert Bendel, who is retiring.

Bransome has been the school’s assistant principal since 2016.

Two new interim principals were announced with contracts running to Aug. 31: Elaine Hanzer at Crossroads Flex High School in Cary and Nanette Lavery at Briarcliff Elementary School in Cary.

Kenneth Branch’s contract as interim principal at Lead Mine Elementary School in Raleigh was extended to Aug. 31, and Charles Langley’s contract as interim principal at Heritage Elementary School in Wake Forest was extended to July 31.

Thomas Dixon’s contract as interim principal of Holly Springs High School was extended to June 30.