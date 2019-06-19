Are you safe this summer? Come to the N&O forum on outdoor hazards

Are we safe? Help us find out in our new year-long project News & Observer and Herald-Sun reporters will launch a project called Are We Safe? It will look at worries, risk, safety of North Carolina residents and holding leaders and laws accountable for keeping our communities safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News & Observer and Herald-Sun reporters will launch a project called Are We Safe? It will look at worries, risk, safety of North Carolina residents and holding leaders and laws accountable for keeping our communities safe.

As part of the year-long series “Are We Safe?,” The News & Observer will hold a community forum on summer safety on Wednesday, June 26, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. A panel of experts will speak on events and creatures that can be harmful.

The panel includes:

Marcia E. Herman-Giddens, adjunct professor at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Department of Maternal and Child Health, will talk about the risks of tick encounters in North Carolina, including tick-borne infections.

Jeff Mette, curator of the Living Collections at the Museum of Natural Sciences and president of the North Carolina Herpetological Society, will focus on safety around snakes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

John Merical, a retired business executive, will join the panel to warn participants about potential dangers of rip currents. Merical’s daughter, Paige, died after being caught in a rip current off of Emerald Isle in April.

Kelly Ransdell, a regional public education specialist for the National Fire Protection Association, will talk about fireworks and fire safety.

An expert on shark ecology also will discuss sharks and how to avoid shark attacks.

The “Are We Safe?” community forum will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Museum of Natural Sciences, 11 W. Jones St. in Raleigh. The panelists’ presentation will be followed by questions and answers from the audience.

If you have a question you would like to submit to the “Are We Safe?” series, go to bit.ly/AreWeSafeProject to fill out a simple form. Our reporters may investigate your concerns and report on how to keep North Carolina community members safe.