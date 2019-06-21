Fire at Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen in Chapel Hill under control within half an hour

Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen in Chapel Hill suffered a fire Friday afternoon. Crews from the Chapel Hill Fire Department we able to subdue the blaze in 30 minutes.

The iconic Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen suffered a fire Friday afternoon.

Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to a 1:05 p.m. call of smoke billowing from the East Franklin Street restaurant, said fire department spokesman Ran Northam. The blaze was put out within 30 minutes, he said, but the extent of the damage is not known.

“Thankfully fire crews were really close in the area and were able to attack the fire quickly,” Northam said.

Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen has been a morning destination for Chapel Hill residents and UNC students for more than four decades, famous for its fried chicken biscuits.

Northam said there is no known cause for the fire at this time, but speculated it could be related to Chapel Hill power outages from Thursday night’s thunderstorm. Thousands were without power Thursday night, including the area around Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen.

Traffic on East Franklin Street was shut down completely while crews put out the fire, Northam said. Once the fire was under control, one lane reopened in each direction. Northam said it was the second time in 24 hours Franklin Street had been closed.