Wake County notifying thousands about possibly unsafe drinking water in private wells

Wake County is notifying thousands of households on private wells that their drinking water may have “unhealthy levels” of chemicals like uranium and radon.

An estimated one in five private wells in eastern Wake County may exceed safe drinking-water standards for some chemicals, officials said at a Monday news conference. They plan to notify 19,000 property owners by mail starting this week.

The chemicals are naturally occurring in the granite that covers the eastern part of the county.

Households that do not have a private well — for example, people who pay a water bill to the city of Raleigh — are not affected.

People don’t need to panic, said Evan Kane, the county’s groundwater protection and wells manager. The best course of action is to get private well water tested, he said.

At least one household has 20 times the acceptable level of uranium in the water, Kane said.

Wake County has already encountered two people who were sick, possibly from their drinking water. The county was told their doctors asked that their well water be tested and that the water was believed to be related to their illness, Kane said previously. He said Monday they haven’t heard of any new sick people.

The unsafe chemicals are odorless, colorless and tasteless, and the only way to know if they are in a well is by getting the water tested.

Long-term exposure to uranium and other radiological chemicals can increase a person’s chance of cancer, and uranium, at high levels, can cause kidney failure.

More information can be found at wakegov.com/wells or by calling 919-893-WELL (9355).

