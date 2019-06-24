Durham police open homicide investigation after man found dead in Dodge Durango

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are investigating a homicide after finding a dead man inside a car Monday morning with an “apparent gunshot wound.”

Officers responded at about 9 a.m. and found a man in a Dodge Durango, according to a Durham Police Department news release. The incident happened in the 1000 block of East Geer Street, authorities say.

Police haven’t released the man’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As of June 15, there were 21 homicides in Durham this year, according to the Police Department’s website. That was up from 13 last year at that time, and nine the year before that.





All told, reported violent crime was up 17 percent this year compared to the same time last year, according to the website.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.