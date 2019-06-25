Roxboro restaurant co-owner paid or offered to pay underage workers for sex, police say

More accusers come forward after Roxboro restaurant owner charged with paying underage workers for sex acts Thomas Carl Alder, co-owner of Clarksville Station restaurant in Roxboro, is accused of soliciting sex from teenage employees. Police are encouraging other potential victims to come forward. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thomas Carl Alder, co-owner of Clarksville Station restaurant in Roxboro, is accused of soliciting sex from teenage employees. Police are encouraging other potential victims to come forward.

A Person County restaurant owner is accused of soliciting sex from former teenage employees, and police are encouraging other potential victims to come forward.

After officers served him with an additional warrant Tuesday, Thomas Carl Adler faces five counts of solicitation of prostitution of a minor, said Lt. Chris Dickerson of the Roxboro Police Department.

Adler, 32, is co-owner of Clarksville Station, a restaurant in Roxboro, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Police say Alder paid or offered to pay 15- to 17-year-old employees for oral sex from 2012 until earlier this year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At least one incident happened at the restaurant, Dickerson said.

Officers first heard two allegations earlier this month , and more accusers have since come forward, he said.

The case is still under investigation, and police say other possible victims should call the Roxboro Police Department at 336-599-8345.

The News & Observer called Clarksville Station on Tuesday morning for comment and was told no owner or manager was available at the time.

The restaurant has been open for more than four decades and is fashioned from a Victorian train depot, according to its website.

In North Carolina prostitution cases, a minor is considered anyone younger than 18 years old, statutes say.

Adler is facing other prostitution-related charges and is being held in jail on 250,000 bail, Dickerson said. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.