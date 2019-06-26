Teen charged with killing Durham convenience store clerk in shootout pleads guilty

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A teen who pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a convenience store clerk will spend about 20 years in state prison.

Jarrell Paylor, 19, of Durham was charged with killing John Wesley Pruitt Jr. at the Family Fare convenience store in February 2017 during an attempted robbery.

On Wednesday Paylor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 240 months to 300 months, as part of a plea deal. He will receive credit for the roughly 845 days he spent in jail.

Pruitt, 41, was working at the store at 2918 Guess Road north of Interstate 85 when Paylor walked in wearing a mask and holding a pistol and pointed it at the clerk about 7 a.m., the prosecutor said. Pruitt drew a weapon, and the two men exchanged gunfire. Pruitt was shot and died at the hospital.

Paylor, who was also shot during the robbery, also faced two counts of attempted robbery, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and larceny from a person. Those charges were dismissed under the plea.

