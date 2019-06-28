State fines NC wildlife center where lion killed intern last year

Escaped lion kills 22-year-old worker at NC preserve A lion that escaped its enclosure and killed one person Sunday at a North Carolina preserve was fatally shot, according to a news release from the Conservators Center. The victim was identified as Alexandra Black. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A lion that escaped its enclosure and killed one person Sunday at a North Carolina preserve was fatally shot, according to a news release from the Conservators Center. The victim was identified as Alexandra Black.

The state has fined a North Carolina wildlife center after a lion escaped its enclosure and killed an intern late last year.

The N.C. Department of Labor has issued three “serious” citations to The Conservators Center in Mebane after a lion was able to escape its pen and kill Alex Black, an intern and recent college graduate.

The fines for the center, which straddles the Alamance-Caswell County line, total $3,000.

