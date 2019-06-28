Local

State fines NC wildlife center where lion killed intern last year

Escaped lion kills 22-year-old worker at NC preserve

A lion that escaped its enclosure and killed one person Sunday at a North Carolina preserve was fatally shot, according to a news release from the Conservators Center. The victim was identified as Alexandra Black. By
Up Next
A lion that escaped its enclosure and killed one person Sunday at a North Carolina preserve was fatally shot, according to a news release from the Conservators Center. The victim was identified as Alexandra Black. By
RALEIGH

The state has fined a North Carolina wildlife center after a lion escaped its enclosure and killed an intern late last year.

The N.C. Department of Labor has issued three “serious” citations to The Conservators Center in Mebane after a lion was able to escape its pen and kill Alex Black, an intern and recent college graduate.

The fines for the center, which straddles the Alamance-Caswell County line, total $3,000.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Profile Image of Anna Johnson
Anna Johnson

Anna Johnson covers Raleigh and Wake County for the News & Observer. She has previously covered city government, crime and business for newspapers across North Carolina and received many North Carolina Press Association awards, including first place for investigative reporting. She is a 2012 alumna of Elon University. Reach her at 919-829-4807 or ajohnson@newsobserver.com.

  Comments  