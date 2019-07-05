These are the candidates running for Hillsborough mayor, town board in 2019

Candidates began to file Friday, July 5, for the 2019 municipal elections. The filing periods runs through Friday, July 19, and the election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5. AP

More voters cast a ballot when a state or national race is on the line, but town boards have the biggest effect on daily life.

Mayors and town boards set local budgets and property tax rates, decide how land is developed, and make policies affecting services, the local economy and more for years to come.

Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens announced in June he will not run for an eighth term as mayor. Town Commissioner Jennifer Weaver has announced her intent to run for mayor, which would open up her commissioners seat for another candidate. Weaver’s current term in office expires in 2021.

Hillsborough residents interested in being mayor or joining the Board of Commissioners must file a notice of candidacy with the Orange County Board of Elections by noon Friday, July 19. Candidates also must set up a campaign finance committee within 10 days of filing their notice and comply with other campaign rules.





Voters must be age 18 and older, and a resident of Hillsborough. They can register to vote in the November election at the Elections office through Friday, Oct. 11, or at an Early Voting location using same-day registration. A valid form of identification is required. Orange County’s early voting period will run from Oct. 16 to Nov. 1.

Absentee voting by mail also is available. Voters should request a ballot using the required Absentee Ballot Request form. Requests can be submitted in person at the Orange County Board of Elections, 208 S. Cameron St. in Hillsborough; by mail at P.O. Box 220, Hillsborough, NC 27278; by email at tyoung@orangecountync.gov; or fax at 919-644-3318.

Hillsborough

Mayor (2-year term)

▪ Name: Jennifer (Jenn) Weaver* (Mayor pro tem)

Age: 45

Address: West Queen Street

Political experience: Town Commissioner, 2013-present; Upper Neuse River Basin Association; Family Success Alliance board; Orange County Food Council; Orange County Climate Advisory Board; Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization

Website: facebook.com/JennWeaverForTownBoard

Career: Yoga instructor, former public policy researcher

Board of Commissioners (4-year term)

▪ Name: Mark Bell*

Age: 53

Address: West King Street, Hillsborough

Political experience: Town commissioner since 2015; former chair, Historic District Commission

Website: facebook.com/MarkBellForTownBoard

Career: Principal, Health Management Associates

▪ Name: Matt Hughes*





Age: 28

Address: Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough

Political experience: Town Board member since 2018; Orange County Board of Adjustment; Orange County Human Relations Commission; former chair, Orange County Democratic Party; second vice chair for the N.C. Democratic Party; N.C. Human Relations Commission; Orange County Partnership for Young Children; Hillsborough Tourism Board; Hillsborough Tourism Development Authority; Kidscope Advisory Council; Orange County Historical Museum Board of Directors

Website: matthugheshsbo.com

Career: Accounting and Human Resources Manager, Forward Cities

▪ Name: Evelyn Lloyd*

Age: 77

Address: West Tryon Street, Hillsborough

Political Experience: Town Commissioner since 1991; Historic Hillsborough Commission member for 41 years; former member, Orange County Health Board, Orange County Human Relations Commission, Orange County Board of Elections and N.C. Pharmaceutical Association board; former member and president, N.C. Board of Pharmacy

Website: facebook.com/EvelynLloydforHillsboroughTownBoard

Career: Pharmacist and owner, Lloyd’s Pharmacy