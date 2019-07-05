These are candidates for Pittsboro, Siler City and Goldston mayor, town board races

Candidates began to file Friday, July 5, for the 2019 municipal elections. The filing periods runs through Friday, July 19, and the election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5. AP

More voters cast a ballot when a state or national race is on the line, but town boards have the biggest effect on daily life.

Mayors and town boards set local budgets and property tax rates, decide how land is developed, and make policies affecting services, the local economy and more for years to come.

Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry has decided not to seek another term in office.

Pittsboro, Siler City and Goldston residents interested in being mayor or joining their town board must file a notice of candidacy with the Chatham County Board of Elections by noon Friday, July 19. Candidates also must set up a campaign finance committee within 10 days of filing their notice and comply with other campaign rules.

Voters must be age 18 and older, and a resident of the town in which they plan to vote. They can register to vote at the Elections office through Friday, Oct. 11, or at an Early Voting location using same-day registration. A valid form of identification is required. Chatham County’s early voting period will run from Oct. 16 to Nov. 1.

Absentee voting by mail also is available. Voters should request a ballot using the required Absentee Ballot Request form. Requests can be submitted in person at the Chatham County Board of Elections, 984 Thompson St., Suite D, Pittsboro; by mail at P.O. Box 111, Pittsboro, NC 27312; by email at elections@chathamnc.org; or by fax at 919-542-6430.

Pittsboro

The mayor and three of five town commissioners are on the ballot.

Mayor (2-year term)

Board of Commissioners (4-year term)







Siler City

The mayor and four of seven town commissioner seats are on the ballot.

Mayor (2-year term)

▪ Name: John Grimes*

Age: 76

Address: Glendale Street, Siler City

Political experience: Mayor since 2013; County campaign chair, Gov. Jim Martin; former Chatham County commissioner; former Siler City commissioner and mayor pro tem

Website: facebook.com/mayorjohngrimes

Career: Retired, Cecil Budd Tire Co.; former troop commander, 3/8th Calvary, 8th Infantry Division, U.S. Army

Board of Commissioners (4-year term)

Goldston

The mayor and two of five town commissioners are on the ballot.

Mayor (2-year term)

▪ Name: Tim Cunnup*





Political experience: Mayor since 2001; Town Commissioner, 1997-2001

Website: facebook.com/tim.cunnup







Board of Commissioners (4-year term)

▪ Name: Steve Cunnup* (Ward 2)

Age: 70

Address: Hillcrest Avenue, Goldston

Political experience: Commissioner since 2007; vice president, past president, Goldston Lions Club

Website: facebook.com/steve.cunnup

Career: retired from telecommunications, Nokia (former Alcatel-Lucent)







Goldston-Gulf Sanitary District Board (4-year terms)

Three of five seats are on the 2019 ballot.



















The story will be updated as more candidates announce their campaigns