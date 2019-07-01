‘People could literally die’: Wake GOP ask sheriff to restore senior wellness checks

GOP asks Wake Sheriff to bring back well-checks on seniors Darren Eustance, chair of the Wake County Republicans, wants Sheriff Gerald Baker to restore a senior well-check program with robotic calls to elderly citizens citing danger amid North Carolina’s summer heat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Darren Eustance, chair of the Wake County Republicans, wants Sheriff Gerald Baker to restore a senior well-check program with robotic calls to elderly citizens citing danger amid North Carolina’s summer heat.

Wake County Republicans called on Sheriff Gerald Baker on Monday to reinstate a daily wellness check for senior citizens, calling its cancellation a dangerous move that could lead to deaths.

Last month, Baker announced the Citizens Well-Check Program would end starting July 1. Started by his predecessor, Sheriff Donnie Harrison, it consisted of daily “robo-calls” to roughly 100 elderly people across the county, followed by calls to relatives and a deputy’s visit if the calls went unanswered. Baker said seniors would instead be asked to call 911 or 919-856-6911 to check in.

“When the senior well-check program was created by the former administration, it was never designed to meet the needs of the majority of seniors in Wake County,” Baker’s spokesman Eric Curry said Monday. “After a thorough review of the program, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office can best serve all seniors through the “Calls for Service” program ... If a senior citizen needs help, the closest deputy will respond.”

On Monday, Wake Republican leaders held a news conference to show their concern for seniors unable to make their own calls.

“People could literally die,” said Nzinga Johnson of the party’s executive committee. “These are elderly people who live alone. Because it’s getting so hot, there could be deaths.”

Steve Hale, a retired Wake deputy who said he once supervised Baker as a patrol officer, said the program costs no more than the electricity to run a computer, and he speculated that the sheriff’s office had stopped the calls because they featured Harrison’s voice.

“These citizens are some of the weakest and most vulnerable among us,” Hale said. “They raised and cared for us as children.”

Under the discontinued program, citizens could participate if they were at least 65 and had an available relative or next-of-kin, according to Wake County’s website. If the senior did not answer the first call or a second attempt, the Sheriff’s Office would call the emergency contact number. Without an answer, a deputy would be dispatched.

Two weeks ago, Baker’s office tweeted that many Wake residents had offered to help with the program’s transition. Elected to a four-year term in 2018, he has faced both praise and criticism over his department ending cooperation with ICE, the federal immigration agency. Critics have also targeted him for discontinuing Taser use among deputies — a decision Republican opponent David Blackwelder, who has already declared as a candidate for Wake sheriff, tweeted in June “will only lead to more deadly force.”

@WakeSheriff has received a number of inquires from citizens and agencies interested in assisting our office with the transition of the Citizens Well Check program. Thanks for your interest and look forward to possible partnerships to benefit our residents. — Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) June 19, 2019

During the news conference, Roy Taylor, who is chief of the Capitol Special Police and a former Wake deputy, called the wellness checks a “vital service” to seniors. He stressed that he is a Democrat.

He recalled his officers finding an elderly woman who had rolled off her bed and gotten stuck between the mattress and the wall, where she lay for three to four days before anyone found and helped her.

“She was in agony,” Taylor said. “Had she had the benefit of this type of program, she would have been found in a day.”