Here are the candidates running for election for Durham mayor, City Council

Here are the candidates who have filed so far for mayor and three at-large City Council races in Durham.

The filing period ends at noon Friday, July 19. The races are non-partisan.





* denotes incumbent

Durham

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mayor (2-year term)

▪ Name: Steve Schewel*

Age: 68

Address: 2101 W. Club Blvd.

Contact: Steve.Schewel@durhamnc.gov

Website: https://www.stevefordurham.com/

Political Experience: 1 term, elected 2017; Member, City Council, 1-1/2 terms, 2011-2017; Member, Durham Board of Education, 2004-2008; Vice-chair, 2006-2008

Career: Visiting Assistant Professor, Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University

City Council (3 seats, 4-year term)

▪ Name: Javiera Caballero*





Age: 40

Address: 506 Englewood Ave.

Contact: Javiera.Caballero@durhamnc.gov

Website: javieracaballeroparadurham.com

Political Experience: partial term, appointed 2018

Career: Program Coordinator, Alma Advisory Group, LLC

▪ Name: Jillian Johnson* (Mayor Pro Tem)

Age: 37

Address: 902 Arnette Ave

Contact: Jillian.Johnson@durhamnc.gov

Website: https://www.jillianfordurham.com/

Political Experience: 1 term, elected 2015

Career: Game Developer, Adali Brothers





▪ Name: Victoria Peterson

Age:

Address: 810 Ridgeway Ave.

Contact:

Website:

Political Experience:

Career:

▪ Name: Charlie Reece*

Age: 48

Address: 101 City Hall Plaza, Durham, NC 27701

Contact: charlie.reece@durhamnc.gov

Website: https://www.charliefordurham.com/

Political Experience: 1 term, elected 2015

Career: Attorney

▪ Name: John Tarantino

Age:

Address: 515 N. Hyde Park Ave.

Contact:

Website:

Political Experience:

Career:

Name: