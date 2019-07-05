Local
Here are the candidates running for election for Durham mayor, City Council
Here are the candidates who have filed so far for mayor and three at-large City Council races in Durham.
The filing period ends at noon Friday, July 19. The races are non-partisan.
* denotes incumbent
Durham
Mayor (2-year term)
▪ Name: Steve Schewel*
Age: 68
Address: 2101 W. Club Blvd.
Contact: Steve.Schewel@durhamnc.gov
Website: https://www.stevefordurham.com/
Political Experience: 1 term, elected 2017; Member, City Council, 1-1/2 terms, 2011-2017; Member, Durham Board of Education, 2004-2008; Vice-chair, 2006-2008
Career: Visiting Assistant Professor, Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University
City Council (3 seats, 4-year term)
▪ Name: Javiera Caballero*
Age: 40
Address: 506 Englewood Ave.
Contact: Javiera.Caballero@durhamnc.gov
Website: javieracaballeroparadurham.com
Political Experience: partial term, appointed 2018
Career: Program Coordinator, Alma Advisory Group, LLC
▪ Name: Jillian Johnson* (Mayor Pro Tem)
Age: 37
Address: 902 Arnette Ave
Contact: Jillian.Johnson@durhamnc.gov
Website: https://www.jillianfordurham.com/
Political Experience: 1 term, elected 2015
Career: Game Developer, Adali Brothers
▪ Name: Victoria Peterson
Age:
Address: 810 Ridgeway Ave.
Contact:
Website:
Political Experience:
Career:
▪ Name: Charlie Reece*
Age: 48
Address: 101 City Hall Plaza, Durham, NC 27701
Contact: charlie.reece@durhamnc.gov
Website: https://www.charliefordurham.com/
Political Experience: 1 term, elected 2015
Career: Attorney
▪ Name: John Tarantino
Age:
Address: 515 N. Hyde Park Ave.
Contact:
Website:
Political Experience:
Career:
Name:
