Local

Who’s running for election in Smithfield, Clayton and the rest of Johnston County

Here are the candidates who have filed so far for municipal races in Johnston County. The filing period ends at noon Friday, July 19. The races are non-partisan.

* denotes incumbent

Name:

Archer Lodge

Mayor:

Town Council (2 seats):

Name: James “Jim” L. Purvis III*

Address: Rufus Lane, Clayton

Political Experience: Vice Chairman, Archer Lodge Planning Board (Elected 2016, two terms)

Campaign Website:

Career: Retired, Approved Christian Ministry volunteer for Central Prison

Name: J. Mark Jackson

Address: Bristol Circle, Clayton

Political Experience: Council Member (2014-present)

Campaign Website:

Career: Retired army

Benson

Mayor:

Name: Jerry Medlin*

Address: North Lincoln Street, Benson

Political Experience: Mayor of Benson (Elected 2017, served 18 months)

Campaign Website:

Career: Retired

Town Board of Commissioners (3 seats):

Clayton

Mayor:

Town Council (2 seats):

Name: Jason Thompson*

Address: West Blanche Street, Clayton

Political Experience: Councilman (Elected 2011, two terms)

Campaign Website:

Career: COO/Director Samaritan Ambulance Service, 20 Year Volunteer and 10 years as Chief at Clayton Area EMS, current vice president at Johnston County EMS Association

Four Oaks

Town Council (3 seats):

Name: Carles R. Surles*

Address: Forest Hill Drive, Four Oaks

Political Experience: Town Council Commissioner (Selected August 2018 to replaced former commissioner)

Campaign Website:

Career: Johnson & Johnson in Benson and Johnston County Government – Solid Waste Division

Name: Jeffery Franks

Address: Oaks Park Drive, Four Oaks

Political Experience:

Campaign Website:

Career: Hospitality

Kenly

Mayor:

Name: Bonnie Hartley Williamson

Address: Bailey Street, Kenly

Political Experience: Mayor (Elected 2017, one term)

Campaign Website:

Career: Dealer Registration Coordinator at Manheim North Carolina

Town Council (3 seats):

Micro

Mayor:

Town Board of Commissioners (3 seats):

Pine Level

Mayor:

Town Board of Commissioners (4 seats):

Name: Jimmy F. Garner*

Address: South Capps Street, Pine Level

Political Experience: Town Commissioner (Elected 2004, eight terms)

Campaign Website:

Career: Owner of Jimmy’s Towing

Name: Phil Pittman*

Address: W. Blanche Street, Pine Level

Political Experience: 26 years; Mayor (1989-1983, two terms, 2003-2005, one term) Commissioner (1987-1989, one term, 1999-2003, two terms, 2005-present, seven terms)

Campaign Website:

Career: Retired Public School Social Studies Teacher, Coach at North Johnston High School

Princeton

Mayor:

Town Board of Commissioners (2 seats):

Name: Walter A. Martin Jr. *

Address: W. Second Street, Princeton

Political Experience: Police Commissioner (Elected 1999, four terms)

Campaign Website:

Career: Private Investigator, Truth Investigations of Princeton

Selma

Mayor:

Name: Cheryl L. Oliver*

Address: South Massey Street, Selma

Political experience: Mayor (Elected 2012, four terms)

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/OliverForMayor/

Career: Mayor

Name: William E. Overby*

Address: Dixie Drive, Selma

Political Experience: Council Member

Campaign Website:

Career: Retired

Town Council (2 seats):

Name: Roger Diegele*

Address: N. Pollock Street, Selma

Political Experience: Planning Board, Board of Adjustment (Appointed November 2016)

Campaign Website:

Career: Retired Deli Manager, Food Lion

Smithfield

Mayor:

Town Council (3 seats):

Name: Stephen Rabil*

Address: E. Wilson Street, Smithfield

Political Experience: Town Council (Elected 2015, one term)

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/voterabil2015/

Career: Vice President, Rabil One

Town of Wilson Mills

Town Council (2 seats):

Whitley Heights Sanitary District

District commissioner:

Profile Image of Jacquelyn Melinek
Jacquelyn Melinek

Jacquelyn Melinek covers metro news for the News & Observer, where she works to update readers about the latest in government, crime, schools and other local news stories. She is a Stembler Scholar, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the School of Media and Journalism and grew up in Westchester, New York.

  Comments  