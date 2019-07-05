Local
Who’s running for election in Smithfield, Clayton and the rest of Johnston County
Here are the candidates who have filed so far for municipal races in Johnston County. The filing period ends at noon Friday, July 19. The races are non-partisan.
* denotes incumbent
Archer Lodge
Town Council (2 seats):
▪ Name: James “Jim” L. Purvis III*
Address: Rufus Lane, Clayton
Political Experience: Vice Chairman, Archer Lodge Planning Board (Elected 2016, two terms)
Career: Retired, Approved Christian Ministry volunteer for Central Prison
▪ Name: J. Mark Jackson
Address: Bristol Circle, Clayton
Political Experience: Council Member (2014-present)
Career: Retired army
Benson
▪ Name: Jerry Medlin*
Address: North Lincoln Street, Benson
Political Experience: Mayor of Benson (Elected 2017, served 18 months)
Career: Retired
Town Board of Commissioners (3 seats):
Clayton
Town Council (2 seats):
▪ Name: Jason Thompson*
Address: West Blanche Street, Clayton
Political Experience: Councilman (Elected 2011, two terms)
Career: COO/Director Samaritan Ambulance Service, 20 Year Volunteer and 10 years as Chief at Clayton Area EMS, current vice president at Johnston County EMS Association
Four Oaks
Town Council (3 seats):
▪ Name: Carles R. Surles*
Address: Forest Hill Drive, Four Oaks
Political Experience: Town Council Commissioner (Selected August 2018 to replaced former commissioner)
Career: Johnson & Johnson in Benson and Johnston County Government – Solid Waste Division
▪ Name: Jeffery Franks
Address: Oaks Park Drive, Four Oaks
Political Experience:
Career: Hospitality
Kenly
▪ Name: Bonnie Hartley Williamson
Address: Bailey Street, Kenly
Political Experience: Mayor (Elected 2017, one term)
Career: Dealer Registration Coordinator at Manheim North Carolina
Town Council (3 seats):
Micro
Town Board of Commissioners (3 seats):
Pine Level
Town Board of Commissioners (4 seats):
▪ Name: Jimmy F. Garner*
Address: South Capps Street, Pine Level
Political Experience: Town Commissioner (Elected 2004, eight terms)
Career: Owner of Jimmy’s Towing
▪ Name: Phil Pittman*
Address: W. Blanche Street, Pine Level
Political Experience: 26 years; Mayor (1989-1983, two terms, 2003-2005, one term) Commissioner (1987-1989, one term, 1999-2003, two terms, 2005-present, seven terms)
Career: Retired Public School Social Studies Teacher, Coach at North Johnston High School
Princeton
Town Board of Commissioners (2 seats):
▪ Name: Walter A. Martin Jr. *
Address: W. Second Street, Princeton
Political Experience: Police Commissioner (Elected 1999, four terms)
Career: Private Investigator, Truth Investigations of Princeton
Selma
▪ Name: Cheryl L. Oliver*
Address: South Massey Street, Selma
Political experience: Mayor (Elected 2012, four terms)
Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/OliverForMayor/
Career: Mayor
▪ Name: William E. Overby*
Address: Dixie Drive, Selma
Political Experience: Council Member
Career: Retired
Town Council (2 seats):
▪ Name: Roger Diegele*
Address: N. Pollock Street, Selma
Political Experience: Planning Board, Board of Adjustment (Appointed November 2016)
Career: Retired Deli Manager, Food Lion
Smithfield
Town Council (3 seats):
▪ Name: Stephen Rabil*
Address: E. Wilson Street, Smithfield
Political Experience: Town Council (Elected 2015, one term)
Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/voterabil2015/
Career: Vice President, Rabil One
Town of Wilson Mills
Town Council (2 seats):
Whitley Heights Sanitary District
