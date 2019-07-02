81-year-old dies, 85-year-old spouse hurt after Nissan flips in Durham crash, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

An 81-year-old man died and his spouse was seriously hurt after a car crash Monday night in Durham, the city’s police say.

Annette Fox, 85, was driving west on Renaissance Parkway at about 5:30 p.m. when she turned in front of a car operated by Samantha Gomez, 26, who was going the opposite way on the road, police said in a news release.

The cars collided, causing Fox’s compact SUV “to flip on its side” near Leonardo Drive, according to the news release.

Billie J. Fox, the driver’s husband and a passenger in her Nissan Rouge, died at the scene.

Annette Fox went to a hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Gomez wasn’t hurt, according to authorities.

Officers say the crash is still under investigation, and “alcohol and speed were not factors.” No one has been charged.