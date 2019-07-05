Local
Here are the candidates running for Cary mayor and town council
Four of the seven Cary Town Council seats are up for grabs
The town’s mayoral seat, two district seats and the at-large district seat held by Lori Bush will all appear on the ballot this fall.
Filing for the seats last two weeks, starting on July 5. The mayor and the at-large seat are elected by everyone within the town, while district candidates are voted on by people who live in that district. The terms are for four years.
Cary’s municipal election is Oct. 8, 2019, and early voting starts on Sept. 18.
This story will continue to update throughout the next two weeks.
Here are the candidates who filed Friday. An asterisk designates an incumbent.
Cary Mayor
No candidates have filed as of July 5, 2019.
Cary At-Large
No candidates have filed as of July 5, 2019.
Cary District B
This district includes the east central section of Cary.
Don Frantz*
- Age: n/a
- Address: Cornwall Road
- Occupation: Owner of Frantz Automotive Center
- Political experience (elected or appointed): Cary Town Council member since 2007.
- Campaign website: www.frantzforcary.com
Cary District D
This district includes the west central section of Cary.
Ken George*
- Age: n/a
- Address: Brookgreen Drive
- Occupation: President and founder of NetSmart, Inc.
- Political experience (elected or appointed): Cary Town Council member since 2015.
- Campaign website: www.electkennyg.com
