Here are the candidates running for local office across Wake County

An Election Day file photo AP

While Cary and Raleigh will have elections in October, most of Wake County’s other municipalities will vote on Nov. 5.





Filing for local office began July 5 and will continue through July 19. This story will continue to update throughout the next two weeks.

You can find the Raleigh City Council candidates at http://bit.ly/RaleighCandidates2019 and the Cary Town Council candidates at http://bit.ly/CaryCandidates2019.

Below are candidates in other Wake County municipal races who filed Friday. An asterisk designates an incumbent.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Apex

The mayor and two at-large seats are up:

Apex Mayor

No candidates have filed as of July 5, 2019.

Apex Town Council At-Large:

Cheryl Stallings

Fuquay-Varina

The mayor and three at-large seats are up:

Fuquay-Varina Mayor

No candidates have filed as of July 5, 2019.

Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners

Larry Smith*

Garner

The mayor and three at-large seats are up:

Garner Mayor

Justin Walczak

Garner Town Council At-Large

No candidates have filed as of July 5, 2019.

Holly Springs

Two at-large seats are up:

Holly Springs Town Council

Aaron Wolff

Knightdale

The Knightdale mayor and two at-large seats are up:

Knightdale Mayor

James Roberson*

Knightdale Town Council

Ben McDonald

Morrisville

One at-large seat, district 1, district 3 and the unexpired term of district 2 are up:

Morrisville Town Council District 1





Anne Robotti

Morrisville Town Council District 2 (unexpired term)

Donna Fender

Morrisville Town Council District 3

Liz Johnson*

Rolesville

The Rolesville mayor and two at-large seats are up:

Rolesville Mayor

Ronnie Currin

Rolesville Board of Commissioners

Michelle Medley*

Sheilah Sutton*

Wake Forest

Three at-large seats are up:

Wake Forest Board of Commissioners

Jim Dyer

Wendell

The mayor and two at-large seats are up:

Wendell Mayor

Virginia “Ginna” Gray*

Wendell Board of Commissioners:

Ben Carroll*

Joe Deloach

Zebulon

Three at-large seats are up:

Zebulon Board of Commissioners:

Larry Loucks

Glenn York

SHARE COPY LINK There’s been a “shocking” decline in the number of homes available for under $200,000 in the Triangle over the past five years, with availability of homes under $150,000 dropping 93 percent.