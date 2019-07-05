Local
Here are the candidates running for local office across Wake County
While Cary and Raleigh will have elections in October, most of Wake County’s other municipalities will vote on Nov. 5.
Filing for local office began July 5 and will continue through July 19. This story will continue to update throughout the next two weeks.
You can find the Raleigh City Council candidates at http://bit.ly/RaleighCandidates2019 and the Cary Town Council candidates at http://bit.ly/CaryCandidates2019.
Below are candidates in other Wake County municipal races who filed Friday. An asterisk designates an incumbent.
Apex
The mayor and two at-large seats are up:
Apex Mayor
No candidates have filed as of July 5, 2019.
Apex Town Council At-Large:
- Cheryl Stallings
Fuquay-Varina
The mayor and three at-large seats are up:
Fuquay-Varina Mayor
No candidates have filed as of July 5, 2019.
Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners
- Larry Smith*
Garner
The mayor and three at-large seats are up:
Garner Mayor
- Justin Walczak
Garner Town Council At-Large
No candidates have filed as of July 5, 2019.
Holly Springs
Two at-large seats are up:
Holly Springs Town Council
- Aaron Wolff
Knightdale
The Knightdale mayor and two at-large seats are up:
Knightdale Mayor
- James Roberson*
Knightdale Town Council
- Ben McDonald
Morrisville
One at-large seat, district 1, district 3 and the unexpired term of district 2 are up:
Morrisville Town Council District 1
- Anne Robotti
Morrisville Town Council District 2 (unexpired term)
- Donna Fender
Morrisville Town Council District 3
- Liz Johnson*
Rolesville
The Rolesville mayor and two at-large seats are up:
Rolesville Mayor
- Ronnie Currin
Rolesville Board of Commissioners
- Michelle Medley*
- Sheilah Sutton*
Wake Forest
Three at-large seats are up:
Wake Forest Board of Commissioners
- Jim Dyer
Wendell
The mayor and two at-large seats are up:
Wendell Mayor
- Virginia “Ginna” Gray*
Wendell Board of Commissioners:
- Ben Carroll*
- Joe Deloach
Zebulon
Three at-large seats are up:
Zebulon Board of Commissioners:
- Larry Loucks
- Glenn York
Comments