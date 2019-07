An accident has shut down I-40 East in Durham at Davis Drive. Drivers should follow a detour. NCDOT

Interstate 40 East has reopened and traffic has returned to normal after a crash shut down the eastbound lanes near Exit 280, Davis Drive, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The road had not been expected to reopen until 3:30 p.m., the DOT website had said.

