Wake County sheriff’s deputy charged with assault

A Wake County Sheriff’s car, a late model Dodge, outside the Baker Justice Center in Raleigh in this file photo. cseward@newsobserver.com
A Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged with assault and battery in Durham.

The Durham Police Department arrested Haleigh Wilkes, 25, after responding to a disturbance at 1022 Saffron Loop Road on Friday morning. Police say she assaulted an acquaintance, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

No further details were immediately available.

“The Wake County Sheriff’s Office takes any allegation of wrongdoing by any employee of this office very seriously,” Sheriff Gerald Baker said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor this case closely through the legal process.”

Wilkes has been put on administrative duty while the Sheriff’s Office internal affairs division completes its investigation. She was hired in 2017. Her salary was not immediately available.

