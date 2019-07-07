Local
I-85 in Durham reopens after crash sends SUV flying off US 70 bridge
Motorists are urged to avoid the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Durham on Sunday morning following an accident that caused an SUV to be knocked off a bridge on U.S. 70 and to land on the highway.
Durham police said a sport utility vehicle was traveling west on U.S. 70 around 7:45 a.m. when it lost control and hit a tractor trailer. The impact caused the SUV to be knocked off the bridge and land on a guardrail on I-85 North.
The driver of the SUV was taken the hospital but police had no update on what injuries were suffered.
The N.C. Department of Transportation tweeted at 9:45 a.m. that the crash closed I-85 North and backed up traffic near Exit 178.
DOT tweeted later that I-85 was reopened at 10:53 a.m. but warned of heavy traffic following the crash. Motorists were still advised to use the detour route that takes them on the U.S. 70 East exit to Cheek Road, where they can go the opposite way on U.S. 70 West and get back to I-85 North.
