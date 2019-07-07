I-85 in Durham reopens after crash sends SUV flying off US 70 bridge

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Motorists are urged to avoid the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Durham on Sunday morning following an accident that caused an SUV to be knocked off a bridge on U.S. 70 and to land on the highway.

Durham police said a sport utility vehicle was traveling west on U.S. 70 around 7:45 a.m. when it lost control and hit a tractor trailer. The impact caused the SUV to be knocked off the bridge and land on a guardrail on I-85 North.

The driver of the SUV was taken the hospital but police had no update on what injuries were suffered.

The N.C. Department of Transportation tweeted at 9:45 a.m. that the crash closed I-85 North and backed up traffic near Exit 178.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A crash has closed I-85 North and backed up traffic near exit 178 (US 70) in Durham. Closure could be for a few hours. Detour has drivers using US 70 East exit to Cheek Road, where they can go opposite way on US 70 West and get back to I-85 North. pic.twitter.com/K7kMfNTxc8 — NCDOT Triangle Area (@NCDOT_Triangle) July 7, 2019

DOT tweeted later that I-85 was reopened at 10:53 a.m. but warned of heavy traffic following the crash. Motorists were still advised to use the detour route that takes them on the U.S. 70 East exit to Cheek Road, where they can go the opposite way on U.S. 70 West and get back to I-85 North.