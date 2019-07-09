Mom lies to cops after 13-year-old son crashes car into Raleigh laundromat, police say

Car crashes into Raleigh laundromat Raleigh police say the driver is on the run after crashing into a Raleigh laundromat and hitting one woman Sunday, July 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh police say the driver is on the run after crashing into a Raleigh laundromat and hitting one woman Sunday, July 8, 2019.

A woman is accused of lying to police after her 13-year-old son crashed a car into a Raleigh laundromat, breaking its window, officials say.

Police responded to The Wash House on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 8 p.m. Sunday and determined a car had been driven “onto the sidewalk and hit a pedestrian before running into the laundromat,” police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said in an email.

The impact shattered glass on the laundromat’s storefront and covered the car in wreckage, reported ABC11, the News & Observer’s media partner.

The pedestrian — later identified as Sabrina Annette Battle, 49, of Raleigh — had injuries that weren’t life-threatening, Hourigan said.

Battle first identified a driver who she said had hit her and fled the scene, according to Raleigh police. Later, investigators found out a different person was behind the wheel, Hourigan said.

That person was her 13-year-old son, reported ABC11.

Battle is charged with filing a false report to a police station, a misdemeanor, officials say.

She is scheduled to appear in court August 22, records show.