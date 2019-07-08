Delta Airlines jet makes emergency landing at RDU after possible engine issue

FIE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo a ramp worker guides a Delta Air Lines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. AP Photo

A jet made an unscheduled landing Monday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Delta Flight 1425, which left Atlanta bound for Baltimore shortly before 1 p.m., diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport after mechanical issues arose, airport officials said.

The plane carrying 154 people landed safely, according to a report by WNCN.

“The flight crew of Delta flight 1425 from Atlanta to Baltimore elected to divert to Raleigh, N.C., out of an abundance of caution after receiving an indication of a possible issue with one of the aircraft’s engines,” a Delta spokesperson said in an email. “The flight landed without incident.”

The passengers were moved to another plane to continue their trip, a Delta spokesman said in an email.

The cause of the malfunction has not been disclosed.



